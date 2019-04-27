Hoodline used data from Petfinder to power this roundup of dogs currently available for adoption near you. Read on to meet some friendly, furry locals.

Blaze, American bulldog mix

Blaze is a male American bulldog mix currently residing at The Maryland SPCA.

His vaccinations are up to date, and he’s been neutered. He still needs some guidance on proper house training.

From Blaze’s caretaker:

Hi! My name is Blaze and I am a “Swinging Tap Dancer.” Looking for a fun-loving dog who is comfortable going on long walks or just lying around the house? Want a dog with energy and but who won’t wear you out? Then I’m your dog. Please come visit me at the Maryland SPCA!

Read more about how to adopt Blaze at Petfinder.

Jefe, American Staffordshire terrier

Jefe is a male American Staffordshire terrier dog being kept at Pitties and Purrs.

Jefe will get along great with your kids. His vaccinations are already up to date, and he’s been neutered. Have no fear: he’s already house trained.

No cats, please: Jefe is looking for a cat-free forever home.

From Jefe’s caretaker:

Hi there! My name is Jefe and I am an American Staffordshire. I am a cute and short and stocky baby rhino. I have a cute underbite and my tongue pokes out. My pop says that I am very affectionate and that I love to cuddle all night. I love stuffed animal toys although they don’t last long. I am good with kids but not with cats.

Read more about how to adopt Jefe at Petfinder.

Skylark, pit bull terrier mix

Skylark is a female pit bull terrier mix currently residing at The Maryland SPCA.

She’s vaccinated, and she’s been spayed. She’s still working on getting house trained.

There’s no information on Skylark’s profile about how she does with children or other animals, so it’s worth asking The Maryland SPCA directly.

Read more about how to adopt Skylark at Petfinder.

Maverick, dachshund

Maverick is a male dachshund dog staying at Animal Allies Rescue Foundation (AARF).

Maverick is a social animal — he loves cats, dogs and children. He is vaccinated, and he’s been neutered.

From Maverick’s caretaker:

Hi. I’m Maverick! I’m going to try not to use too many exclamation marks, but for a high-energy dog like me, that can be a challenge. That’s why I enjoy playing games and running around so much—never a dull moment for me! I guess you could say I’m a typical dachshund. I love to have fun, especially with my dog friends in the backyard. Some of my favorite games are ball chasing and squeaky and rubber toy squeezing.

Read more about how to adopt Maverick at Petfinder.

Bishop, American Staffordshire terrier mix

Bishop is a male American Staffordshire terrier mix being cared for at The Maryland SPCA.

His vaccinations are already up to date, and he’s been neutered. He still needs some guidance on proper house training.

There’s no information on Bishop’s profile about how he does with children or other animals, so it’s worth asking The Maryland SPCA directly.

Read more about how to adopt Bishop at Petfinder.

Gabby, Shih Tzu mix

Gabby is a female Shih Tzu mix currently residing at Animal Allies Rescue Foundation (AARF).

Gabby is a social butterfly — she’s happy to keep company with cats, dogs and children. She is vaccinated, and she’s been spayed.

From Gabby’s caretaker:

My name is Gabby and I am a new member of the AARF family. I am an adult, female Shih Tzu mix, but because I am brand new to these parts, there’s not much more known about me just yet. If you check back a little later, I’m sure my foster parents will have a lot more information to post about me.

Read more about how to adopt Gabby at Petfinder.

Nora, Rhodesian ridgeback and mastiff mix

Nora is a female Rhodesian ridgeback and mastiff mix currently housed at The Maryland SPCA.

She has all of her shots, and she’s been spayed. She still needs some guidance on proper house training.

There’s no information on Nora’s profile about how she does with children or other animals, so it’s worth asking The Maryland SPCA directly.

Read more about how to adopt Nora at Petfinder.