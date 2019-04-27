BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Acting Mayor Jack Young is focused on moving Baltimore City forward as the controversy surrounding Mayor Catherine Pugh continues.
Young said at a public event on Saturday that the business of Baltimore goes on without Mayor Pugh.
“The decisions that Mayor Pugh happen to make is her decision,” Young said. “I’m looking forward to moving the City forward. We’re focused on crime and cleaning the City. Anything dealing with Mayor Pugh is something that she is going to have to deal with herself.”
Several lawmakers have called for Mayor Pugh to resign, including Gov. Larry Hogan.
Hogan, however, did not comment on the matter at a public event on Saturday.
Mayor Pugh’s doctor was reportedly supposed to visit her home on Saturday.
Her personal lawyer said that she is still suffering from complications from pneumonia.
RELATED COVERAGE:
- Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh’s House, City Hall Raided By FBI And IRS
- TIMELINE: Mayor Catherine Pugh’s Healthy Holly Scandal
- Here Are The 5 Places The Feds Raided In Baltimore
- Mayor Catherine Pugh’s Lawyer Says She’s Not ‘Lucid’ Enough To Make Decision About Resignation
- Calls For Resignations Increase
- Online Petitions Calling For Pugh’s Resignation As Several Top Mayoral Aides Placed On Leave
“The point is she’s got regular care,” Steve Silverman, her personal attorney, said. “She’s eating, hopefully, she’ll start sleeping. I will be meeting with her again on Tuesday.”
Mayor Pugh has yet to comment on the federal raid of her home. She held her last press conference 31 days ago.