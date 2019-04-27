BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Ravens tackle Brandon Williams stepped off the football field and onto the stage to show off his dance moves this week.

Williams joined Alvin Ailey Dance Theater to get kids at Henderson-Hopkins Elementary School moving and thinking about their dreams.

“I get to do what I love, every single day, with an organization that is just unparalleled,” Courtney Celeste Spears, of Alvin Alley Dance Theater, said.

The Grace to Gridiron Show and Tell Workshop is aimed to share art with kids who may not enjoy it often.

“By getting the Ravens involved with us, we’re able to very clearly make the point that dancers participate in an art form,” Doris Meister, of Wilmington Trust, said. “But they’re also incredible athletes.”

Celeste Spears and Williams told stories of their struggles to the students at the workshop.

“It was pretty much just me and my brother to fend for ourselves,” Williams said. “Some days I would go to the refrigerator and there’d be nothing in there.”

Celeste Spears grew up in Baltimore and went to the Baltimore School for the Arts.

“It’s really full circle to be here,” she said. “To be in the same are, but to come back with so much more than when I left.”