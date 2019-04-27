Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Following a shooting at the Chabad of Poway synagogue in San Diego Saturday morning, Baltimore City Police officers have been ordered to pay, “special attention” to all religious institutions in their district.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Following a shooting at the Chabad of Poway synagogue in San Diego Saturday morning, Baltimore City Police officers have been ordered to pay, “special attention” to all religious institutions in their district.
Baltimore City Police released a statement, saying:
“In light of the shooting that occurred in San Diego, all Baltimore City Patrol officers have been ordered to pay special attention to all religious institutions and places of worship in their district.”
The shooting at the Chabad of Poway synagogue sent four people to the hospital, according to officials.
You can follow the latest from the Chabad of Poway synagogue shooting at cbsnews.com