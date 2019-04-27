Comments
TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Public Schools students from three high schools earned 25 medals at the SkillsUSA Maryland 2019 State Championship.
Greg Foster, the SkillsUSA advisor at Western School of Technology, was named the Regional Advisor of the Year.
Students from across Baltimore County Schools took home gold medals in the following categories:
- Computer Programming
- Health Knowledge Bowl
- Health Occupations Professional Portfolio
- Maintenance Light Repair
- Medical Math
- Plumbing
- Principles of Engineering/Technology
- Related Technical Math
Students also won silver medals in these categories:
- Computer Programming
- Customer Service
- Entrepreneurship
- Extemporaneous Speaking
- Internetworking
- Job Skills Demonstration Open
- Medical Math
- Plumbing
- Related Technical Math
- TeamWorks
- Web Design
Finally, students won bronze medals in these categories:
- Computer Programming
- Related Technical Math
- Health Knowledge Bowl
- Health Occupations Professional Portfolio
- Medical Math