BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore felon was sentenced to 16 years in federal prison for committing a carjacking at gunpoint.

Jonathan Thompson, 25, of Baltimore, was sentenced to 16 years in federal prison, followed by five years supervised release, for carjacking and brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence.

The sentenced was imposed on April 25, 2019.

According to Thompson’s guilty plea, the victim was sitting in her vehicle at the intersection of Ednor and Lakeside Avenues in Baltimore.

Thompson approached the car and ordered the victim out of the car at gunpoint.

Thompson then got into the driver’s side of the vehicle and co-defendant Dominique Chase got into the passenger side of the car and Thompson drove away.

Several minutes later, Thompson and Chase switched seats, and Chase continued driving away from the location.

Baltimore Police officers located the vehicle later that day. Chase surrendered to police, but Thompson ran away and hid a loaded firearm as he ran.

Minutes later, officers located Thompson hiding behind a garbage can and arrested him. The officers also recovered the firearm that Thompson had hidden.

At the time that Thompson committed the carjacking, he was on probation from a state sentence for robbery with a deadly weapon.

Thompson was released from prison at the end of October 2017. As a condition of his probation, Thompson was wearing a GPS ankle monitor at that time, which electronically tracked Thompson’s location and movements during the carjacking.

The case was part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) a program bringing together law enforcement agencies to reduce violent crime.