BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 26-year-old Baltimore man was arrested for the fatal shooting of another man on April 11, 2019.

Donte Patterson, 26, of Baltimore, was arrested for first degree murder. He was transported to Central Booking Intake Facility where he was charged.

Police said they were called to the 2800 block of Parkwood Ave. around 11:17 a.m. for a Shotspotter alert.

When police arrived, they found three shooting victims in the area. They later found a fourth shooting victim.

The first victim was an adult man with a gunshot wound to the stomach. He later died as a result of his injuries.

The second victim is a 27-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the shoulder. The third victim is a 39-year-old man with gunshot wounds to the leg. The fourth victim later arrived at an area hospital with a gunshot wound to the body.

