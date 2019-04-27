  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMPGA Tour Golf
    6:00 PMWJZ Saturday News @ 6:00PM
    6:30 PMCBS Weekend News
    7:00 PMEntertainment Tonight
    8:00 PMRansom
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore City Police, Crime, Local TV, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman whose body was found on Wednesday.

Police were called to the 2300 block of Reisterstown Road around 6:06 p.m. to investigate the discovery of a deceased woman.

Homicide Detectives and the Medical Examiner’s Office were called to the scene and assumed the investigation.

A computer composite sketch of the woman’s tattoos was made with the hope of positively identifying her and locating family members.

Baltimore City Police released sketches of the woman’s tattoos in the hope of positively identifying her.

Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

Baltimore City Police released sketches of the woman’s tattoos in the hope of positively identifying her. 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s