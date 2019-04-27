Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman whose body was found on Wednesday.
Police were called to the 2300 block of Reisterstown Road around 6:06 p.m. to investigate the discovery of a deceased woman.
Homicide Detectives and the Medical Examiner’s Office were called to the scene and assumed the investigation.
A computer composite sketch of the woman’s tattoos was made with the hope of positively identifying her and locating family members.
Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.