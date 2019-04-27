BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Police Department Consent Decree Implementation Unit is looking for nine Baltimore residents to serve on its first Community Training Review Committee.
Members of the committee, you will get a behind-the-scenes look at the Department’s training development and delivery.
Members will also be able to provide input and suggestions to strengthen the curriculum and instruction, be asked to review training materials, participate in training class pilots and attend three meetings a year.
BPD said feedback on curriculum and instruction is essential to helping the Department provide training that aligns with the Department’s mission, vision and values, policies, the consent decree and community expectations.
In order to be considered, BPD is asking that you send an email to cdimplementation@baltimorepolice.org by Friday, May 10th, with the following information:
- Full Name
- Contact Info (email and phone)
- Address
- Police District
- Neighborhood
- Age
- Resume
- A letter of recommendation from a community leader, religious leader or local business/political leader in support of your participation.
BPD is also asking answers for the following questions:
- Why are you interested in volunteering for the Community Training Review Committee?
- What other volunteer work have you done or do currently?
- What do you think are the biggest challenges facing the Baltimore Police Department?
- What do you know about the Consent Decree?
- This position will require attendance at 3 meetings a year plus the observation of several hours of training. Do you have any reservations about this time commitment?
- Do you have regular access to email and a computer?