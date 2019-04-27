  • WJZ 13On Air

By Ava-joye Burnett
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Family, friends and loved ones paid tribute to Kevon Dix, a Morgan State student who was murdered on Wednesday night.

Dix was killed as he was leaving his friend’s apartment in east Baltimore. He had his laptop and phone on him, but none of it was stolen.

“I tried to talk to him and encourage him to hold on until help got there,” one man said. “I watched the life leave his body while holding my hand.”

Baltimore Cease Fire organizers blessed the section of Mary Ave. where Dix was shot.

“We are honoring that Kevon’s light is still a real thing,” Erricka Bridgeford, of Baltimore Ceasefire, said. “That his life matters, every pain he ever went through, every joy he ever brought to the world.”

Dix was a member of the Morgan State University choir and was set to graduate in December.

Dix’s parents spoke to WJZ following his murder.

“Just the person that he was, he was just like the sunshine to everybody,” Annette Dix said.

Organizers said that they are determined to honor Dix’s life.

“Our goal is for murder to not have the last say in our communities, but for love to have the last say,” Bridgeford said.

Police are still searching for a suspect.

