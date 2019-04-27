Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — One man was killed in Baltimore on Saturday night after suffering from gunshot wounds to the head.
Baltimore City Police were called to the 1800 block of North Payson Street around 8:07 p.m. for a reported shooting.
When police arrived, they found an adult male unconscious suffering from gunshot wounds to the head.
Medics transported the victim to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to call 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.