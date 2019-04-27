Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — MOD Pizza, Generosity Feeds and hundreds of volunteers will pack 20,000 meals to aid the fight against childhood hunger in the City of Baltimore on Sunday.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — MOD Pizza, Generosity Feeds and hundreds of volunteers will pack 20,000 meals to aid the fight against childhood hunger in the City of Baltimore on Sunday.
MOD Pizza and Generosity Feeds organized the event.
The meal packing initiative is part of a larger initiative between MOD Pizza and Generosity Feeds which began last year resulting in nearly 500,000 meals created in 2018.
This year, the initiative hopes to create one million meals by bringing communities together.
Food insecurity is a growing issue across the country and impacts 60 percent of children in the City of Baltimore.
To learn more about Generation Feeds and the event on Sunday, you can click here.