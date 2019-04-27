



The Baltimore Ravens focused on their run-first offense on the final day of the NFL draft Saturday, selecting speedy running back Justice Hill and guard Ben Powers in the fourth round.

Later, general manager Eric DeCosta capped the Ravens’ draft by taking Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley in the sixth round, No. 197 overall.

Taken 113th overall, Hill ran for 3,539 yards and scored 31 touchdowns in three seasons at Oklahoma State. The 6-foot-4, 310-pound Powers was a three-year starter at Oklahoma.

Baltimore also selected Southern Cal cornerback Iman Lewis-Marshall with a fourth-round pick secured from Philadelphia earlier in the draft.

The 5-10, 200-pound Hill ran a 4.40 in the 40-yard dash, fastest among running backs at the NFL combine. He scored 31 touchdowns in three seasons and averaged 5.6 yards per carry.

Ravens scouting director Joe Hortiz said, “It’s a chance to add more speed to this offense. … He makes guys look bad in space.”

Hill joins a backfield led by quarterback Lamar Jackson and featuring free agent pickup Mark Ingram and Gus Edwards, who led the Ravens in rushing last year.

Lewis-Marshall was a four-year starter for the Trojans.

