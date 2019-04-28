Comments
Essex, MD (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are investigating a double shooting that took place just before midnight in the 1100 block of Tace Drive in the Essex area.
When police arrived on scene they found a male and a female victim suffering from gunshot wounds to the upper body.
Both of the victims were transported to area hospitals and are currently listed in serious condition.
Investigators have not released a motive or identified any possible suspects in this shooting but are asking anyone with information to call Baltimore County Police at 410-887-3943.
