  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:30 AMFace the Nation
    11:00 AMFace the Nation
    11:30 AMIn Touch with Dr. Charles Stanley
    12:00 PMPaid Program
    12:30 PMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore County police, Double Shooting, Essex, Shooting, tace drive


Essex, MD (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are investigating a double shooting that took place just before midnight in the 1100 block of Tace Drive in the Essex area.

When police arrived on scene they found a male and a female victim suffering from gunshot wounds to the upper body.

Both of the victims were transported to area hospitals and are currently listed in serious condition.

Investigators have not released a motive or identified any possible suspects in this shooting but are asking anyone with information to call Baltimore County Police at 410-887-3943.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s