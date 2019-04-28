BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating two Sunday shootings in Baltimore, one in the morning and another later in the afternoon.
Officers responded to the 4900 block of Nelson Avenue at around 11:08 a.m. for a report of a shooting Sunday morning.
Once there, police found a man with multiple gunshot wounds to the body.
The victim was taken to an area hospital where he is listed in critical but stable condition, police said.
At around 3:30 p.m., officers responded to the 2300 block of East Chase Street for a report of a shooting.
When they arrived they found a 37-year-old man with gunshot wounds to the torso and the lower body.
The victim was taken to an area hospital where he is listed in stable condition.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Citywide Shooting detectives at 410-396-2221 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.