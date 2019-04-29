  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMMaury
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Crime, Montgomery County Police Department, Stabbing

BURTONSVILLE, Md. (AP) — Authorities in Maryland say four people were stabbed and wounded during a dispute at a Burtonsville restaurant.

Montgomery County police Officer Rick Goodale tells news outlets that authorities were still searching for the attacker as of Sunday morning. He says the attacker is a regular at the restaurant, so “it’s just a matter of tracking him down.” Authorities did not immediately release the man’s identity.

He says the attacker did not appear to know the victims, and the nature of the Saturday dispute is unclear. He says the victims suffered wounds that were not life threatening. The victims’ conditions were unclear as of Monday.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s