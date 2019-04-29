



The Maryland Attorney General filed two civil charges against an Annapolis-based surrogacy company after the owner allegedly took thousands of dollars from couples wanting a baby through surrogacy, but failed to provide them with the services they paid for.

The Surrogacy Group LLC — owned by Greg Blosser — is accused of unfair or deceptive trade practices, a violation of Maryland Consumer Protection Act.

Surrogacy is when a woman acts as a gestational carrier — agreeing to become pregnant, carrying a baby to full term and giving birth to the baby — for another person or couple that intend to become the baby’s legal parents.

Blosser allegedly collected fees as high as $100,000 for surrogacy services it never provided to hopeful parents. He began the business in 2012.

Blosser, who now lives in Florida, is also being investigated for a similar case there.

The parents lost thousands of dollars with Blosser’s company and some were unable to try surrogacy elsewhere or adopt after their funds were depleted.

According to the statement of charges, even after the state prevented the company from renewing its license due to delinquent unemployment taxes owed to the State, Blosser continued to do business online and over the phone.

His office was closed after he failed to pay his monthly rent in 2018.

READ: Statement of Charges – The Surrogacy Group LLC

There is a hearing scheduled for Monday on the case.

At this time there is no word on how many potential families were affected,