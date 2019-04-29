Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — New legislation is scheduled to be introduced Monday in the wake of the scandal surrounding Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — New legislation is scheduled to be introduced Monday in the wake of the scandal surrounding Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh.
Several members of the Baltimore City Council are looking to change the charter to make it easier to remove a public official and place curbs on the Mayor’s power.
Here is the city council agenda for Monday’s meeting
City Leaders Plan To Introduce Reforms Monday As Controversy Surrounding Mayor Pugh Continues
Meanwhile, Acting Mayor Jack Young and Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said they’re staying focused on crime in the city.
As of now, Mayor Pugh has not been criminally charged.
Her lawyer said she’s still recovering from bronchitis and pneumonia. He said he will provide “clarity” on her situation Tuesday.