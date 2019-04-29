Comments
BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — A Baltimore city employee allegedly used a city computer to download more than 4,000 sexually explicit images in a span of one month.
The city’s Office of the Inspector General conducted an investigation into the misuse of city computer.
OIG determined the employee was in possession of more than 4,000 images he downloaded in less than a month. he admitted to accessing and downloading the images and knew he was violating city policy. He was also downloading the photos while at work.
The employee no longer works for the city of Baltimore.
OIG also suggested the city be reimbursed for wages paid to the employee while he engaged in this activity.