BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore city councilman Zeke Cohen will introduce legislation to require all single-occupancy bathrooms to have gender-inclusive signage.
“This is about creating a more welcoming, inclusive city in our public accommodations, particularly for our trans community, our gender non-binary community—folks who would not feel welcome in a restroom labeled either ‘male’ or ‘female,'” said Cohen said.
Cohen is expected to introduce the legislation at 5 p.m.
The Fairness for All Marylanders Act, passed in 2014, already prohibits gender-based discrimination in public accommodations statewide, including single occupancy restrooms regardless of posted signage. This act would bring Baltimore closer in line with policies already in place in Philadelphia, DC and New York City.
The signage would say; “all gender,” “gender inclusive,” “gender-neutral,” or simply, “restroom.”
“Everyone — whether you’re a woman, whether you pass, or whether you fit into the male/female binary — deserves equal access to public accommodation. As a trans woman in this city, I believe Baltimore can be inclusive for all,” said Alaine Jolicoeur, co-chair of the LGBTQ Commission’s education and advocacy committee.
You can find a copy of the legislation here.