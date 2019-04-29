MONKTON, Md. (WJZ) — An EF-1 tornado has been confirmed in Monkton, Md., on Friday- according to the National Weather Service.

NWS said the tornado touched down at 3:19 p.m. and ended at 3:23 p.m. on Friday.

Winds reached up to 90 miles per hour, and the maximum path width was 150 yards, they said.

The damage was mainly snapped softwood trees along a three-mile path and was only on the ground for four minutes.

Some debris continues to cover Monkton Farms Road as cleanup crews continue to clear the mess up Monday- three days later.

“Lots of rain, lots of noise and shaking. You can hear everything blowing outside really hard. We saw the warnings go off on the phone and on the TV,” said John Lebo, Monkton resident.

Lebo said his household follows protocol when there are tornado warnings, but it’s still uncomfortable knowing what Mother Nature is capable of.

“Just go down the basement when the sound is going off. It’s definitely unnerving. I was in North Carolina once when one came through and destroyed a lot and it’s one of the scariest things I’ve ever experienced,” Lebo said.

There was a sigh of relief for the small Baltimore County town where Friday’s storm could have been worse.

No injuries were reported.