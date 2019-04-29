BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The funeral for Morgan State student Kevon Dix will be held Friday, May 3.
The wake will begin at 10 a.m. with the service starting an hour later at 11 a.m.
The funeral will be held at the Huber Community Life Center at 5700 Loch Raven Blvd. in Baltimore.
Dix was killed as he was leaving his friend’s apartment in east Baltimore on April 24. He had his laptop and phone on him, but none of it was stolen.
Baltimore Cease Fire organizers blessed the section of Mary Ave. where Dix was shot as family and friends paid tribute to his life.
Dix was a member of the Morgan State University choir and was set to graduate in December.
Police are still searching for a suspect in his murder.