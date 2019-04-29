



If you’re eager to catch the popular musical Hamilton while it’s at Baltimore’s Hippodrome, you can buy tickets online starting May 9.

Starting at 10 a.m., tickets to Hamilton will be available through Ticketmaster Verified Fan®, a “new fan-facing technology from Ticketmaster that allows pre-registered fans to unlock access to tickets without competing against scalpers and bots.”

But first, you must register for Ticketmaster Verified Fan®. That started April 29 and will end at 11:59 p.m. on May 6.

You can register here.

But there’s no guarantee you’ll get tickets. Registered users will get an email May 8 if they have been selected for the sale.

Hamilton will have performances at the Hippodrome from June 25 through July 21.

There is a purchase limit of four tickets per household.

Ticket prices range from $81.50 to $189 for regular tickets and more premium seats could go for as much as $450.50.

There will also be a lottery for 40 $10 seats for all performances. Details for the lottery will be announced closer to the musical’s dates.

A limited number of tickets will be available at The Hippodrome Theatre (12 N Eutaw St.) Box Office, open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.