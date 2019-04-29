  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMWJZ News @ 4PM
    4:30 PMWJZ News @ 4:30PM
    5:00 PMWJZ News @ 5PM
    5:30 PMWJZ News @ 5:30PM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, getting tickets to see Hamilton, Hamilton, Hamilton lottery, Hippodrome, Musical Theater, Ticketmaster


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — If you’re eager to catch the popular musical Hamilton while it’s at Baltimore’s Hippodrome, you can buy tickets online starting May 9.

Starting at 10 a.m., tickets to Hamilton will be available through Ticketmaster Verified Fan®,  a “new fan-facing technology from Ticketmaster that allows pre-registered fans to unlock access to tickets without competing against scalpers and bots.”

But first, you must register for Ticketmaster Verified Fan®. That started April 29 and will end at 11:59 p.m. on May 6.

You can register here. 

But there’s no guarantee you’ll get tickets. Registered users will get an email May 8 if they have been selected for the sale.

Hamilton will have performances at the Hippodrome from June 25 through July 21.

There is a purchase limit of four tickets per household.

Ticket prices range from $81.50 to $189 for regular tickets and more premium seats could go for as much as $450.50.

There will also be a lottery for 40 $10 seats for all performances. Details for the lottery will be announced closer to the musical’s dates.

A limited number of tickets will be available at The Hippodrome Theatre (12 N Eutaw St.) Box Office, open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s