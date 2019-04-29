



The search is on for the shooter who police say fired at random Into a crowd of people at a cookout in West Baltimore Sunday evening, killing one person and injuring six others.

Police said they need people to start talking. They believe the shooter was targeting someone in the cookout crowd and that someone knows who the suspect is and why they shot into the crowd.

7 People Shot, 1 Killed At Cookout In West Baltimore

Police tape surrounds abandoned tables of food. Nearby, 42 evidence markers on the corner of Edmonson and Whitmore avenues.

This is where Baltimore city police commissioner Michael Harrison said someone opened fire on two cookouts across the street.

Detectives said the shooting happened just after 5 p.m.

The victims, both men and women between the ages of 27 and 58, were rushed to nearby hospitals.

They’re expected to survive.

But another man was fatally shot and found a block away behind the Perkins Aquare Baptist Church.

Police said after the shooting the suspect ran away.

They’re looking for the suspect, but said there may have been a second shooter returning fire.

Acting Mayor Jack Young is asking the public to come forward and help officers track down the suspect.

Police originally reported eight people were shot, later lowering that number back down to seven.

They said another person showed up the hospital with a gunshot wound around the time of the shooting explaining the confusion.