BALTIMORE (WJZ) — More than 700 cases of measles have been confirmed in the U.S.- and four of them are in Maryland.

It’s the highest level in the U.S. since the disease was declared eliminated in 2000.

Now the question is whether or not people should be getting a booster shot or not.

Doctors said if someone has documentation showing they got two shots when they were younger- they should be safe from getting the contagious disease.

It’s people who were born in the early 60s that might want to think about getting one.

“Even though I had the shot with the outbreak that’s happening I don’t know I would probably consider another shot to be honest with you,” said Sharon Hughes.

The highly contagious virus is sweeping the country coast to coast with 704 cases confirmed so far in 2019.

If contracted, the symptoms begin like a cold, and then turns into a rash, fever and mouth sores.

Doctors said adults vaccinated against the virus as children may only be partially immune.

“The people most at risk or the ones we worry about are the people born in the 60s-70s who might’ve gotten one shot and also between 1963 to 1968 we were giving a different measles shot that we know was not effective,” said Dr. Miriam Alexander, with LifeBridge Health.

Dr. Alexander said people born before 1989 may need a second booster shot because of the change in vaccine recommendations.

In the past, one dose was given to kids, compared to the recommended two shots given to children today.

But- anyone over 60 is immune, she said.

“We assume anyone born before 1957 actually had measles as a disease and were exposed enough that they have immunity,” She said.

Doctors said if you aren’t sure if you got your measles shot- check your medical records for two records or ask your doctor for a blood test.