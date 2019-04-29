Filed Under:Linh Bui, Nicole Baker, On The Job, Penguins, The Maryland Zoo

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — You’re used to seeing them every morning on WJZ behind the anchor desk.

But this week, Linh Bui and Nicole Baker and taking on new roles — trying a variety of jobs around the city!

In their “On The Job” series around Baltimore, we see if Linh and Nicole can handle these jobs.

On Monday, they took on the care of the penguins at The Maryland Zoo. They cleaned the penguin’s rooms, prepared their breakfast and fed them.

Watch all week to see what else they’ll try out. On Tuesday, Nicole becomes a Zumba instructor.

 

 

