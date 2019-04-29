Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Shooting, West Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Police are on the scene of a shooting in the 800 block of W. Lexington Street after police got the call shortly before 3:57 p.m.

Police are currently searching for the suspect.

This story is developing. 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s