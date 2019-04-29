BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police are investigating two shootings that happened Sunday night.
Investigators said officers reported to a hospital around 9:42 p.m. when a 24-year-old man walked in with a gunshot wound in his knee.
They said the victim was highly intoxicated and could only tell police he was shot in the area of Spelman and Bethune. Police were unable to find the crime scene.
About an hour later at 10:50 p.m. police responded to the 4400 block of Fairview Avenue for a report of a shooting.
They arrived to find a 29-year-old woman who had been shot in the hip. She was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
According to authorities, a preliminary investigation showed the victim heard the suspects outside her door and went to see who it was. The suspects then reportedly fired a shot through her door, hitting her in the hip.
Anyone with information about these shootings is asked to contact Citywide Shooting detectives at 410-396-2221 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.
