GAMBRILLS, Md. (WJZ) — A 29-year-old man riding in an Uber died Friday afternoon after a fiery crash on Crain Highway.

Anne Arundel County Police said Raymond Quartuci of Crofton was declared dead when officers arrived at the scene of the crash around 3 p.m. on Crain Hwy (MD-3) southbound at Annapolis Road (MD-175) in Gambrills.

A 2017 Chevrolet Equinox was traveling southbound on Crain Highway when it struck a 2007 Toyota Corolla which was driving eastbound on Annapolis Road.

The Toyota caught fire following the crash.

The driver of the Toyota, Mohamed G. Elsdeg Ahmed, 41, of Odenton, was able to get out of the car he was operating as an Uber. Ahmed was taken to Shock Trauma with serious injuries.

Quartuci was riding in the backseat of the Toyota.

The driver and passenger, 63-year-old Katherine L. Goodman of Glen Burnie, in the Chevrolet were taken to Anne Arundel Medical Center with minor injuries.

The 45-year-old driver of the Chevrolet, Heather Ferns Boyer of Bowie, was charged in the fatal crash.

Investigators said the cause of the crash was that the driver failed to remain in the single lane and made an unsafe lane change.

Boyer was charged with six charges — homicide motor vehicle drugs, negligent manslaughter auto, criminally negligent manslaughter vehicle, life-threatening injury vehicle/drugs, driving while impaired, driving while impaired by CDS.