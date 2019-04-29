BALTIMORE (WJZ) — We start the week, that will see us transition from April to May, on a pretty calm note. And given the weekend severe weather, and winds, that is a good thing.
Friday afternoon we did have an EF-1 tornado on the ground for 3 miles near Monkton. It was 150 yards wide with winds of 90 mph. Remember on Friday we were in “slight risk” box for severe weather. I always caution you not to get caught up in the words…. “Slight, enhanced, marginal”, and the beat goes on. When you hear “severe possibility” heads up, we mean business. So a slight risk delivered an EF-1 tornado…don’t get caught up in the numbers. Anything in that, “oh just a one” path was in danger believe it. Danger. Don’t get caught up in the words or numbers. Enough preaching.
Saturday winds were rough. I was on Sue Island at the mouth of Middle River watching 2 foot waves,..whitecaps, on Sue Creek itself. And that is protected water. Then again the wind amped up yesterday afternoon, and evening. And the Bay got foul again. #whitecaps
So this calm start today is most welcome. Winds have calmed. Wind is a big deal. One day, albeit in a billion years, wind will wear down the Rocky Mountains. When did April showers become March Winds. Stand by for May flowers hopefully.
MB!