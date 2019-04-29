Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A chilly but dry and sunny start to Monday has ended up overcast with a few light showers around.
Tuesday, a much warmer airmass is moving our way, and we should top out around the 80-degree mark! A few popup evening showers or thunderstorms are possible as well.
Another front will drop our temperatures on Wednesday, as the winds turn out of the east, and some spotty drizzle may break out as well.
But, more warming and the chance of more scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible both on Thursday and Friday.
A warm start to May this year!