ELDERSBURG, Md. (WJZ) — Hillary Erb has been found, police said.
Carroll County Sheriff’s Office were previously looking for a 51-year-old woman who went missing Tuesday morning.
She had been last seen at around 7 a.m., driving westbound on Rt. 26 near South Carroll High School.
Courtesy: Carroll County Sheriff’s Office
When she did not return home as expected, police were called to initiate a search for her.
She had been last seen driving a silver Chrysler Town & Country van, which has a significant scratch on the driver’s side rear door, police said.