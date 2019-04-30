Filed Under:Baltimore News, Carroll County, Eldersburg, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Missing, Missing woman

ELDERSBURG, Md. (WJZ) — Hillary Erb has been found, police said.

Carroll County Sheriff’s Office were previously looking for a 51-year-old woman who went missing Tuesday morning.

She had been last seen at around 7 a.m., driving westbound on Rt. 26 near South Carroll High School.


Courtesy: Carroll County Sheriff’s Office

When she did not return home as expected, police were called to initiate a search for her.

She had been last seen driving a silver Chrysler Town & Country van, which has a significant scratch on the driver’s side rear door, police said.

