BALTIMORE (WJZ) — When Mayor Catherine Pugh’s home was raided by the FBI and IRS, one neighbor made his voice heard.

“There go the boxes,” Jeff Davis yelled during the raid. “That’s all I want to see is some boxes,”

Every time an agent or attorney walked in or out of Pugh’s home during the raid, Davis had something to say.

James Gross, a Baltimore D.J. known as D.J. Nasty, heard Davis during the raid.

“Immediately, like everyone else, I heard, ‘Boxes and boxes,’ in the background,” Gross said. “I thought, wait a minute.”

When Gross heard Davis, he recut the words and added a beat.

“Just, ‘Boxes and boxes,’ immediately jumped out to me,” Gross said. “I just started hearing boxes and boxes and boxes and boxes.”

Just like that, a viral song was born, as the controversy surrounding Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh continues.

“My phone went crazy,” Gross said. “Twitter, retweets and Facebook shares. Everything all weekend,”