Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Baltimore Police Department, Crime, Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police are investigating two early morning shootings that sent two men to the hospital.

Officers responded to the 300 block of North Gilmore Street after receiving reports of a shooting around 12:22 a.m.

They found a 31-year-old man who had been shot in the arm. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

A short while later around 1:10 a.m. officers were notified that a 19-year-old man had walked into the hospital with a gunshot wound in his leg.

The victim told officers he was shot while walking in the 500 block of Streeper Street.

Anyone with information about these shootings should contact police at 410-396-2221 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

