BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Police Officer Carlos Rivera-Martinez was convicted Tuesday of second-degree assault and misconduct in office.

On July 5, 2016, at around 2 a.m., the officer responded to a request for additional officers near the 400 block of Baltimore Street.

Rivera-Martinez and the other officers on the scene were told to clear the block. According to Rivera-Martinez, the victim was seen creating a disturbance yelling at the officers and refused to leave when ordered by police.

He claimed he was going to arrest the victim for disorderly conduct and failure to obey an officer’s lawful order.

However, the victim insisted he left when ordered by the officer.

When the victim began running from the block, Officer Rivera-Martinez pursued him on foot north onto Gay Street, and the chase ended in teh courtyard in front of City Hall.

The victim stopped at that point in the middle of the gravel path, turned around, put his hands in the air and kneeled, facing the officers.

Officer Rivera-Martinez, with his taser displayed in his hand, tackled the victim and hit him several times on the head with his device. He did not include the victim’s actions to submit and comply with the officers in his statement of charges.

The victim’s actions came to light through CCTV footage of the Memorial Plaza area.

The victim was taken to the University of Maryland Medical Center. He was treated for lacerations and abrasions to his face and head, and for a broken leg.

“Police officers are trained to use violence as a last resort to deescalate incidents,” said State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby. “This defendant abused his power and victimized this young person after he complied with the officers. I am pleased a jury has held him accountable for his actions, and he will have to face the consequences for his behavior.”

Rivera-Martinez faces a maximum of 10 years in prison for the second-degree assault charge.

His sentencing is scheduled for August 9, 2019.