Filed Under:AMC Movie Theaters, Baltimore, bel air, cheap movie tickets, Churchville, Local TV, Maryland, Talkers, things to do with kids this summer


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — For $4 this summer, both kids and adults can see a family-friendly movie, get popcorn, drink, and snack at some AMC movie theaters.

It’s all a part of AMC’s CLASSIC Summer Movie Camp. The promotion runs from June 5 through August 14 at participating AMC Classic locations.

The AMC KidsPack, including popcorn, fountain drink, and FrootiTooti™ fruit snacks, comes with a ticket to the show.

In Maryland, there’s only one AMC Classic movie theater — Churchville 7 — located at 2408 Churchville Rd in Bel Air.

Kids ages 12 and under must be accompanied by a chaperone.

Tax is not included in the price of the ticket.

Learn more about the program here. 

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s