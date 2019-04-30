Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — For $4 this summer, both kids and adults can see a family-friendly movie, get popcorn, drink, and snack at some AMC movie theaters.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — For $4 this summer, both kids and adults can see a family-friendly movie, get popcorn, drink, and snack at some AMC movie theaters.
It’s all a part of AMC’s CLASSIC Summer Movie Camp. The promotion runs from June 5 through August 14 at participating AMC Classic locations.
The AMC KidsPack, including popcorn, fountain drink, and FrootiTooti™ fruit snacks, comes with a ticket to the show.
In Maryland, there’s only one AMC Classic movie theater — Churchville 7 — located at 2408 Churchville Rd in Bel Air.
Kids ages 12 and under must be accompanied by a chaperone.
Tax is not included in the price of the ticket.
Learn more about the program here.