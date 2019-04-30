BALTIMORE (WJZ) — In a push to curb gun violence, a team of cyclists rolled through Baltimore.

Their mission- to promote solutions to the country’s shooting epidemic.

The cyclist group, Team 26, came in with a plan to spread peace, hope, and love. But they got into town just as police were rushing to West Baltimore of Sunday’s deadly shooting that left one dead and seven injured at a cookout.

“Our hearts were broken yet again,” said Monte Frank, with Team 26.

The kind of tragedy Monte Frank and his crew are trying to prevent.

“Until America realizes that this gun violence epidemic, this public health crisis that plagues our nation is not just a problem that occurs in our rural communities, in places like Sandy Hook, but occurs every day in the city of Baltimore,” Frank said.

Their mission started with Sandy Hook. Team 26, named for the 26 students and teachers killed in the school day attack, have since grown with the gun violence epidemic.

Something Baltimore is no stranger to with 90 murders already in 2019.

“The entire city of Baltimore is cheering you on,” said acting Mayor Jack Young.

The 600-mile ride will cross six states, usually ending in D.C. But this year, the team moved their finish line to the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh, where the barrage of bullets cut through Saturday morning service in October- killing 11 people in the deadliest attack on the Jewish community in U.S. history.

An eerily similar attempt on mass violence was repeated in a San Diego synagogue last weekend- leaving one woman dead.

Whether it’s in a place of worship or on the streets, Frank said their message is the same.

“It’s up to all of us, whether you’re in Baltimore or Sandy Hook or in Pittsburgh or in California, to stand together and unite, because an attack on one faith is an attack on all faith.

The team left Baltimore earlier Tuesday morning, and they are due in Pittsburgh on Wednesday.