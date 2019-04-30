BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 22-year-old woman was arrested Monday for allegedly killing her mother, police said.
Baltimore City Fire and Police departments responded to a home on S. Morely Street on March 6 for a fire at around 12:50 a.m.
Firefighters extinguished the fire and discovered 50-year-old Tinestta Young unresponsive inside the home, and she was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said they immediately collected signs that Young did not die as a result of the fire. Doctors later determined she died from asphyxiation.
Police arrested Young’s daughter, 22-year-old Eshyna Young in the 600 block of E. 38th Street. She has been charged with first-degree murder and first-degree arson.
She is currently waiting to see a court commissioner. The motive for Young’s murder has not been determined yet, police said.