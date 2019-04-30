  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (AP) — Jurors will soon begin deliberations in the felony murder trial of 17-year-old Dawnta Harris, who is being tried as an adult for fatally striking Baltimore County Police officer Amy Caprio with a stolen Jeep.

Caprio died last May while responding to a suspicious vehicle report in Perry Hall. Harris, then 16, is accused of fatally running over her in a stolen Jeep.

Last week, jurors watched Caprio’s body-worn camera footage. She could be heard repeatedly ordering Harris out of the car. She drew her pistol and the Jeep slammed into her. The teen’s lawyer has described Caprio’s death as an “accident.”

Jurors will begin deliberations after closing arguments Tuesday.

Three others, identified as Harris’ accomplices, are also facing murder charges. They’re accused of burglarizing a home when Caprio was hit.

WJZ will have the latest on the trial Tuesday.

