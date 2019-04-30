Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The FBI says its billboard and social media campaign asking for tips about public corruption in Baltimore aren’t related to the federal investigation of Mayor Catherine Pugh.
Public corruption is their number one criminal focus, FBI’s offices said.
This specific billboard in question runs until Sunday, they said.
FBI’s offices said that it’s just coincidence as federal agents follow the money Pugh earned from her “Healthy Holly” children’s books sales.
He says the department pushes the need for tips and information every couple of months, and Pugh isn’t the only area person under federal investigation.