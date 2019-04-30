Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Drunk Driving, DUI, former bishop, Heather Cook, Local TV, Talkers, Thomas Palmero


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Former Episcopal Bishop Heather Cook, who was sentenced to seven years in 2015 for killing a cyclist in Roland Park while texting and driving drunk, will be released from jail next month.

Thomas Palermo died On Dec. 27, 2014 after Cook struck him while he rode his bike along Roland Avenue and left the scene. The father was left injured in the roadway.

Cook was drunk by almost three times the legal limit and texting.

After Cook is released, she’ll be on probation for the duration of her sentence until October 2022, according to Gerard Shields with Maryland Department of Safety and Correctional Services.

Cook served less than four years for Palmero’s death.

