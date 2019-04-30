Filed Under:assault, Baltimore News, Crime, Frederick, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Frederick man was sentenced Tuesday for violently beating his fiance in June 2018.

Melvin Alfaro, 35, pled guilty in January 2019 to the sole count of first-degree assault. He was sentenced to 25 years with all but seven years suspended.


Courtesy: Frederick County State’s Attorney’s Office

He will have five years of supervised probation after he is released.

This comes after Frederick City Police were called to the 1800 block of Pinecroft Court on June 24, 2018, for a report of a domestic assault.

They found the victim with significant injuries to her face and body.

Alfaro, her fiance, was identified as her attacker. He admitted to the police that he had assaulted her because he felt that she had “disrespected him,”

