BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Former Baltimore Colt and Hall of Famer Gino Marchetti died Monday. Marchetti died at age 93 in Paoli, Pennslyvania of pneumonia.
He was on the Baltimore Colts when the team rose to the world championship status in the late 1950s. Marchetti played for the Colts for 13 seasons.
Marchetti, who wore the no. 89, was known for his tackles.
“He was known for clean, but very hard play and he was a particular terror on third-down, obvious passing situations. When opponents double-teamed him, or sometimes even triple-teamed him, that tactic only served to make the rest of the Colts rush line more effective,” according to his Pro-Football Hall of Fame bio.
The 6-foot-4, 244-pound defensive end was a Baltimore fan favorite.
Marchetto suffered a broken leg in the Colts’ 1958 overtime victory in the championship game.
After his football playing days, Marchetti also owned Gino’s Burgers & Chicken in Towson and Glen Burnie.
He started his football career playing one season with the Dallas Texans.
