BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Harford County judge returned to the authority of Jacquelyn Smith‘s estate to her two sons Monday, stripping her husband, who is also charged in Smith’s murder, the control of her estate.
An attorney for one of Smith’s sons, Kendall Hood, confirmed the information to WJZ. Hood was named the estate’s representative.
The ruling allows Smith’s adult sons to ask for their late mother’s financial records, life insurance policies and other documents to find out if their stepfather made money off their mother’s killing.
Keith Smith, 52, is accused of murdering Jacquelyn and then blaming a Baltimore panhandler for her death. Keith’s 28-year-old daughter, Valeria Smith, is also charged in Jacquelyn’s death.
Jaquelyn’s brother told the media that Keith cleared their home of appliances before he fled toward the Mexican border.
Smith, who worked at Aberdeen Proving Ground, was stabbed in the chest five times on Dec. 1, 2018. The Smiths blamed a panhandler on a Baltimore city corner for her death, claiming Jacquelyn opened her window to hand a woman holding what she thought was a baby some money and a man armed with a knife stabbed her when he tried to grab her purse.
Jacquelyn’s death created fear in the city of panhandlers who are often asking for help at intersections around the city.