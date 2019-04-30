Comments
WHITE MARSH, Md. (WJZ) — Major traffic delays are in effect while police investigate a fatal crash on NB I-95.
The accident happened past White Marsh Blvd (Exit 67.) Officials said delays stretch about 1.5 miles.
The far right lane is blocked. Drivers should try to find alternative routes.
This is a developing story. Stay with WJZ for updates.
