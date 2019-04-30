  • WJZ 13On Air

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is signing a measure to implement reforms requiring more transparency at the University of Maryland Board of Regents after its handling of a University of Maryland football player’s death last year.

Hogan is scheduled to sign the bill into law Tuesday.

The new law will require the board to livestream its open meetings online. It also adds four members to the 17-member board. It also will require vote tallies from meetings in publicly available meeting minutes.

The university was shaken by the death of offensive lineman Jordan McNair, who died of heatstroke after a workout.

Upheaval in leadership began when then-board chairman James Brady said football coach DJ Durkin would keep his job. Backlash eventually prompted university president Wallace Loh to fire Durkin, and Brady resigned.

