



For the 34th year, Maryland will honor and remember first responders lost in the line of duty.

Six years ago, Baltimore County’s SWAT team was chasing down a shooting suspect. That was when Jason Schneider was shot in the back four times.

One bullet hit Jason Schneider under his kevlar vest.

“Jason died within minutes from the first wound he received, and the suspect died some 10 hours later,” Chuck Schneider, Jason Schneider’s father, said.

One year ago, Chuck Schneider watched with others as the funeral procession for Baltimore County Police Officer Amy Caprio passed.

Caprio was killed when she was run over by a jeep.

Schneider believes he knows what the past year has been like for Caprio’s family based on his own loss.

“Complete, utter sadness and sorrow and pain,” he said.

Chuck Schneider said that time has dulled some of the pain he has suffered, but not all of it.

“I don’t think we ever completely accepted it,” Chuck Schneider said. “We just live with it and make adjustments.”

The State of Maryland dedicated a road in honor of Jason Schneider’s service. Friday, his father will deliver a message to others who suffered loss.

“There’s the message of hope that needs to be expressed and that there’s a life worth living,” Schneider said. “Whether we like it or not, we have to struggle forward and continue to live for not only ourselves but for the ones we love.”