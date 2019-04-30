Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — U.S. News & World Report ranks Maryland schools among the best in the country.
239 schools across the state were recognized in the annual report.
Massachusetts was the leader among states with the number of high schools in the top 25 percent of national rankings.
But Maryland came in at a close second, with 43 percent of our high schools ranked in that tier.
Walt Whitman High School in Montgomery County got the highest ranking at 93.
Closer to home, Eastern Technical High in Baltimore County ranked at 185.