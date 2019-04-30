BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The lawyer for Baltimore’s embattled mayor says not to expect a significant announcement about her future Tuesday.
Last week, attorney Steve Silverman said he would be meeting with Mayor Catherine Pugh Tuesday and hoped her mental and physical condition had improved enough to provide “clarity” on her future.
The FBI says a series of electronic billboards that have gone up around Baltimore asking people to report public corruption have nothing to do with the investigation into the mayor. FBI agents raided Pugh’s homes and City Hall five days ago.
This morning, another of Pugh’s attorneys was seen leaving her home. Pugh remains on medical leave collecting a city paycheck of roughly $500 a day.
Last night, the city council introduced a measure that would amend the charter to remove a mayor, but it will not impact Pugh.
It must first be approved by voters in the November 2020 general election. There is no way to remove a Baltimore City mayor from office unless there is a criminal conviction or the mayor decides to step down.
Acting Mayor Jack Young declined comment on Pugh but kept up his public schedule Tuesday.