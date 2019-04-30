Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Tuesday’s game between the Orioles and Chicago White Sox has been postponed due to inclement weather.
The game will be made up Wednesday as part of a doubleheader.
First pitch for game one of the doubleheader will be at 4:10 p.m.
The originally slated game for Tuesday will begin 30 minutes after the start of game one of the doubleheader.
David Hess will go against Carlos Rodon of the White Sox.
Game two will feature Andrew Cashner and Ivan Nova on the mound.
The O’s currently sit in last in the AL East with a 10-20 record under rookie manager Brandon Hyde.